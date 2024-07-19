Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso meet up with Bradley Cooper on their romantic European vacation

Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso are enjoying a European vacation together. The couple went from sharing some PDA on the beach in Greece to Denmark. They were spotted together on July 16 in Copenhagen walking hand in hand, looking happier than ever.

© The Grosby Group Matt Damon and his wife Luciana look head over heels in love as they walk hand in hand through the streets of Copenhagen

The 53-year-old actor held his wife’s hand as they enjoyed their conversation. They walked through the Danish capital’s historic Strøget area before eating together at the city’s acclaimed Levi restaurant, per GrosbyGroup. The Air star wore jeans and a marine sweater, while his wife wore a below-the-knee leather skirt and black sweater.

The couple has been married for decades, saying "I do" in 2005, and they have made it a point to take vacations together - which could be one of their secrets when it comes to making love last in Hollywood.

Their trip to Copenhagen comes after they spent time in Greece. In photos published to Page Six, they both looked toned and fit in their swimwear, with Damon at one point hugging her from behind in the water, planting a sweet kiss on the back of her head. The couple's children, Isabella, 18, Gia, 15, and Stella, 13, don’t appear to be on their vacation.

Earlier this week, Damon linked up with Bradley Cooper and Jeremy Strong at Tivoli Gardens, an amusement park in central Copenhagen. In photos published to Page Six, the Hangover star was spotted at the park with his daughter Lea De Seine, who he shares with Irina Shayk. Strong was also there with his daughters. It must have been a dad-only outing because Barroso did not appear to be with them.

Later that day, the A-listers enjoyed dinner at a Copenhagen hot spot, where they were joined by Barroso, Liam Hemsworth, and his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks.