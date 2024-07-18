Tom Brady and his oldest son Jack talk football in New York

Tom Brady is making sure he spends quality time with all of his children this summer. After reuniting with Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, who he shares with Gisele Bündchen, the retired quarterback met up with his oldest son, Jack, who he shares with ex-Bridget Moynahan. According to Page Six, the father-son duo went to eat at a hotspot in New York City on Tuesday.

© Getty Tom Brady and Jack in 2018

The boys went to eat dinner at the Japanese hotspot Azabu New York in Tribeca. Page Six's insider said the retired athlete and his 16-year-old arrived around 6:30 and stayed for about an hour and a half. If the restaurant patron is correct with their information, then Jack has outgrown his dad. Someone eating at the restaurant told the outlet that the teen was super tall, “taller than his dad." For some context, Tom is 6 foot four. It's not too hard to believe - Jack has some tall genes - his mom, Moynahan, is 5 foot 10. He may have the perfect genes to become a football star and has already started playing in high school.

Football also seems to be one of the special things they have to bond over. A source said they sat across from each other and discussed the sport. “Tom was talking to him about football, his own experiences, and was schooling his son about the game, smiling as the son talked," they said. If you're curious what people that tall eat for lunch, a source said they ordered spicy tuna crispy rice, brussels sprouts, O-Toro nigiri, salmon aburi nigiri, and shrimp tempura maki rolls.

© GettyImages Tom Brady and his kids

Tom's outing with Jack comes after he spent time with Benjamin and Vivian in Montana. They went fishing and overcame some fears on a road course. The kids have had a very busy summer as they spend time with each parent. Just a few days before their outdoor fun in Montana, they were in Costa Rica on the beach with their mom and her boyfriend, Joaquin Valante.