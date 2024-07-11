Tom Brady reunites with his kids in Montana for some outdoor fun

Tom Brady is back with his kids he shares with Gisele Bündchen. They've become quite the travelers, spending time in Costa Rica with their mom and Joaquim Valente, and Miami with their dad. This week, Benny, 14, and his daughter Vivian, 11, reunited with their dad in Montana, and they spent the day having fun and conquering some fears at a ropes course. It did not seem like his oldest, Jack, who he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan, was there. Check out some of the fun they had below.

The first activity on their itinerary was good old-fashioned fishing. Tom posed with a fishing pole, while Vivian held the net, with her biggest catch of the day - her brother. Tom must have left a little dirty because he was rocking an all-white look dangerous for the great outdoors.

Their view was breathtaking and green and full of life. The 46-year-old shared a stunning snap thankful, writing, "C'mon now" with glitter and blessed emoji.

Up next was the ropes course, where they jumped from impressive heights. Vivian led the way in the first video jumping from the top of a pole, trying to reach something at the top. "'Come on, girl!" Her supportive dad cheered on from below. After a quick countdown, she bravely lept. "So courageous," the proud dad wrote.

Then it was Tom's turn to jump from a pole, and into an exciting zip line. He seemed to have a fear of heights because he needed some encouragement from his kids. "How dare you make me do this," he quipped. "When your son calls you a chicken but your daughter is cheering you on," he wrote over the daring adorable video.