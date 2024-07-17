Ricky Martin's son Valentino shows off his impressive dance moves

Ricky Martin's twins Valentino and Matteo are all grown up! At 15 years old, the teenagers he welcomed via surrogate are more present than ever in the public eye and have started to share their talents with the world. With an interest in dancing, Valentino has been growing a following on social media.

© GettyImages Ricky Martin and his twins, Matteo and Valentino, enjoy their vacation in Japan

One year ago, Valentino started his Instagram account, and although it remained a secret for a while, it's now public, and he loves sharing dance videos. He has close to 9k followers on Instagram but is growing quite the following on TikTok, where he has over 98.6k followers.

In his most recent video, Valentino showed off his dance moves to "Like I Do" by J. Tajor." He had many encouraging comments like, "Next steps: dancing on papi’s shows!" "Like father like son" and "You’re awesome. Runs in your blood."

The teenager must have been inspired by his dad when he shot the video. He was at the WiZink Center in Madrid for his dad's Ricky Martin Live 2024 tour. The young man was wearing a badge that probably granted him special access to the event. Shortly before, Valentino had shared a selfie in front of the mirror in the venue.

It's not the first time Valentino has shown off his smooth moves. TikTok seems to be his favorite place to express himself creatively.

A talented gymnast

Valentino is a young man with many talents because he is also a skilled gymnast. He has shared some videos on social media of his training and has some impressive tricks up his sleeve. Ricky has also shown how proud he is, recently sharing a video of him doing flips with his 18.5 million followers. "So proud of you! I love you, my son. So proud of you Valentino," the proud Puerto Rican captioned the post.