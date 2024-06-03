Ricky Martin’s son Valentino shows off his gymnastic skills

Ricky Martin is very proud of his older sons, Matteo and Valentino. The singer recently shared an Instagram video showing Valentino’s acrobatic skills. In the video, the 15-year-old is seen performing impressive gymnastic maneuvers.

With over 60 thousand likes and hundreds of comments from Ricky’s fans, the video showcases the teenager’s incredible skills. Tino performs mid-air somersaults, cartwheels, and other impressive acrobatic maneuvers that he has honed through hard work and discipline. In the video, Ricky Martin commented: “I’m so proud of you! I love you, my son. I’m so proud of you, Valentino.”

The account @tino_mart1n responded to the singer’s comment: “THANK YOU DADDDDD!!! ❤️😁” Hundreds of Ricky’s fans reacted to this comment, showing how delighted they are to discover this new facet of the teenager.

Recently, Ricky has given a glimpse into his life as a father, letting his fans into this space he previously jealously protected. Now that Tino and Matteo are a little older, the singer has shown that the boys have become his best-traveling companions. Last April, the singer, and the twins traveled to Japan, where they spent some unforgettable days visiting the most touristy places, such as the city of Tokyo, as well as the spectacular Mount Fuji, where Ricky, Matteo, and Valentino were enchanted by the natural wonder.

Despite his divorce from Jwan Yosef, Ricky Martin has managed to maintain a strong bond with his children. A testament to their harmonious relationship, the Puerto Rican singer and his four children recently enjoyed a day at Disneyland, where Ricky’s joy was as infectious as any other child’s.

The singer offered a glimpse of his visit and shared a photo of himself with his children on the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad attraction. “It was a Disneyland-type day for my gang! Four children and a happy dad!” expressed the singer at the bottom of the image.