Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef reached a consensus divorce settlement, avoiding drama and courts

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef have reached an amicable settlement agreement, marking the next chapter in their relationship, two months after announcing their divorce. The couple’s decision to part ways comes after years of togetherness, and they now await a judge’s final approval to make their separation official.

According to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE, the “Livin‘ La Vida Loca” musician and his former partner have entered into an uncontested written agreement about their divorce. This milestone indicates that both parties have reached a consensus on key matters related to their separation, making the process smoother and more harmonious.

With the divorce agreement in place, all that remains is for a judge to sign off on it to formalize the end of their marriage. This signifies Martin and Yosef’s mature and respectful approach to handling the intricacies of their separation.

Ricky Martin, 51, and Jwan Yosef, 38, started a fast-paced relationship after connecting on Instagram in 2015. Following six months of online communication, they finally met in person in London and started dating. They made their relationship public at the 2016 amFAR Inspiration Gala and soon announced their engagement. The couple celebrated their love with a stunning wedding ceremony in 2018.

In 2023, following their divorce plans, Ricky Martin openly discussed their decision and determination to co-parent their children. In an interview with Telemundo Puerto Rico, the Grammy-winning musician shared insights into their separation journey.

“Jwan and I will always be family. We have two children together that we will raise together,” Martin affirmed, highlighting their commitment to a harmonious co-parenting relationship.

Martin explained that the decision to part ways was not taken lightly, “This didn’t just happen. We’ve been planning this situation for a long time now — pre-pandemic.”

The couple had experienced the highs and lows of life together, shared tears and laughter, and ultimately concluded that parting ways was the best course of action. Martin emphasized that they had already gone through a profound grief process when their separation became public knowledge.

As Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef prioritize the well-being of their children, they move forward separately with a sense of closure. “We knew this had to happen for our own good and for the well-being of our children. We’re better than ever, and we’re single,” Martin declared, suggesting that while their romantic journey has concluded, their shared commitment to their family remains unwavering.