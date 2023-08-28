Jwan Yosef, Ricky Martin’s ex, ignites social media with a steamy speedo selfie

Nearly two months after Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef officially announced their separation, the Swedish artist has left many breathless by posting a steamy shirtless photo in a speedo, proclaiming his newfound single status for all to see.



Taking to his Instagram stories, the painter shared a selfie where he’s seen smiling at his reflection in a glass, all with the intention while showing off his well-defined abdomen. Embracing the summer, he wore just a green swimsuit. He even found a fictional reference in his pose, calling himself ‘DR. Manhattan,’ the character from DC Comics.

It is one of the first flirty pictures Yosef has shared after his separation from the Puerto Rican singer. Speaking to ‘Hoy Día,’ he assured, “Everything is fine, we’re in a good place.” While he didn’t provide further details about what led them to go their separate ways, he mentioned their four children who he would be co-parenting with Martin: ‘The family is happy, separated but happy, thank you.’

The announcement that devastated fans

In early July, Martin and Yosef shared a statement on their social media announcing their separation after six years of marriage. “After careful consideration, we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity towards ourselves and our children - preserving and honoring what we have experienced as a couple during these wonderful years,” reads the first part of the statement.

“Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered around our genuine friendship as we share the upbringing of our children,” they concluded.