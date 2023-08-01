Jwan Yosef confirms his divorce from Ricky Martin is imminent

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef announced their separation on July 5th through a public statement, and although Ricky has been seen out and about, his ex has kept a low profile. Still, some outlets could locate Yosef and ask him if there were any updates regarding their relationship status.

Reporters from “Hoy día” ran into Ricky’s ex and asked if they “Are still together, or are getting divorced?” As informed by Quien, Jwan replied with a smile, “Everything is fine, this is not a good place for this.”

The reporter then apologized for their approach and asked about the family. “The family is happy, separated but happy,” he explained.

Jwan then confirmed that their separation was imminent. “Yes, it is,” he said.

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef call it quits

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef revealed, in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, their mutual decision to separate with love, respect, and dignity, especially for the sake of their beloved children.

“We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years,” they tell the publication.

The Puerto Rican sensation and the talented Syrian-Swedish artist emphasized their commitment to maintaining a “healthy family dynamic” centered on peace, friendship, and co-parenting.

©GettyImages



Jwan Yosef, Ricky Martin, Matteo Martin and Valentino Martin attend the 23rd Annual Human Rights Campaign National Dinner at the Washington Convention Center on September 28, 2019 in Washington, DC.

Jwan Yosef broke his social media silence

With an aura of calm and serenity, he shared a series of captivating photographs. Against the backdrop of Los Angeles, bathed in pure white light, Jwan struck a pose that exuded an air of peacefulness and introspection. He captioned the images in English, simply stating, “Caring and Affection.”

While Ricky Martin’s reaction was eagerly anticipated, nobody expected the heartfelt response pouring forth. The Puerto Rican superstar didn’t hold back, expressing his emotions through a tender combination of affectionate emojis and the letters “Hbb.” To those unfamiliar with their private language, “Hbb” stood as a testament to the deep bond they shared—a cherished abbreviation of the Arabic word “Habibi,” the embodiment of “my love” or “my beloved.”

Martin and Yosef share four beautiful children, daughter Lucia, born in 2018, and Renn, born in 2019. While they embark on separate paths, their top priority remains the joint upbringing of their precious little ones.

It’s worth noting that according to the publication, Martin will continue to raise his twin sons, Matteo and Valentino, born in 2008, as a single parent.