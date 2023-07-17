Ricky Martin shares emotional statement at concert following divorce announcement

Ricky Martin is feeling it all. The beloved Puerto Rican musician and performer had his first concert since the announcement of his divorce from his long time partner Jwan Yosef and seemed emotional and grateful to be onstage. As he introduced the band, Martin spoke to the audience and revealed his intent to bare it all onstage.

Martin was performing at Starlite festival, in Marbella, where performers like Ruben Blades, Juan Magan, David Bisbal, Mika, and more where in attendance. Martin asked for a round of applause for his band and spoke from the heart, revealing that the record and the concert were very personal to him, and that he wouldn’t be shying away from any emotion while performing onstage. “It’s been a while since I’ve been on Starlite and it’s a beautiful evening where I’m surrounded by great musicians and local talent,” he said in Spanish. “We’re a lot but we’re family.”

“Today, I’m gonna leave my soul onstage,” he said. “I don’t know about you guys but I want to have a good time and remember the old times. I want to celebrate and celebrate life and I want you guys to do it with me. This record and this concert is filled with a lot of emotions and you’re gonna see them all because vulnerability is in my skin. I’m gonna give it my all. I hope you enjoy it.”

Earlier this month, Martin and Yosef announced their divorce. “We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years,” said the couple in a statement to PEOPLE. The pair had been together for six years and had two children, Lucia and Renn. They’re seeking joint custody.

Before his marriage to Yosef, Martin had two kids, twins Matteo and Valentino, whom he’ll raise on his own.

