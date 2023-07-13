Jwan Yosef breaks social media silence a week after announcing divorce from Ricky Martin

A bombshell announcement rocked their loyal fans precisely one week ago. Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef, the power couple known for their love and creativity, shocked the world with a joint statement revealing their decision to end their six-year marriage. As whispers of speculation and curiosity swirled, one thing became clear: their journey as a couple had taken an unexpected turn.

In the days that followed, Ricky Martin, the 51-year-old Puerto Rican sensation, remained active on social media, sharing updates about his upcoming Symphonic Tour and delighting followers with glimpses of his glamorous life aboard a yacht in Monaco, where he reveled in the company of his twins, Matteo and Valentino. However, his Swedish-born, Syrian-origin partner, seemed to retreat from the public eye, leaving many to wonder about his silence.

But just when the world began to wonder, Jwan Yosef emerged, breaking his social media silence. With an aura of calm and serenity, he shared a series of captivating photographs. Against the backdrop of Los Angeles, bathed in pure white light, Jwan struck a pose that exuded an air of peacefulness and introspection. He captioned the images in English, simply stating, “Caring and Affection.”

While Ricky Martin’s reaction was eagerly anticipated, nobody expected the heartfelt response pouring forth. The Puerto Rican superstar didn’t hold back, expressing his emotions through a tender combination of affectionate emojis and the letters “Hbb.” To those unfamiliar with their private language, “Hbb” stood as a testament to the deep bond they shared—a cherished abbreviation of the Arabic word “Habibi,” the embodiment of “my love” or “my beloved.”

A closer look reveals that this term of endearment was no sudden revelation. Just days before the announcement of their divorce, Jwan had shared strikingly similar images, prompting Ricky Martin to respond with a heartfelt comment: “Hbb in studio mode,” accompanied by yet another heart emoji.

Numerous narratives have emerged as the world grapples to understand the reasons behind this heartbreaking separation, and according to a close friend who spoke to the British newspaper Daily Mail, Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef had embarked on an open relationship that had thrived throughout their time together.

However, their love morphed into an intimate friendship as time passed, and their once-fiery passion dwindled into mere embers. According to their friend, they “fell out of love. Their longing for each other turned into a cherished camaraderie, leaving the physical intimacy nearly nonexistent.”

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, Martin and Yosef expressed their mutual decision to separate with love, respect, and dignity, especially for the sake of their beloved children.

