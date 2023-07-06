Breaking News: Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef announce divorce, ending six-year marriage!

Ricky Martin y su esposo, Jwan Yosef©@jwanyosef
Heartbreaking decision

This unexpected announcement has stunned fans and followers, as they had been considered a power couple

By Shirley Gómez

Ricky Martin and his husband, Jwan Yosef, have made the heartbreaking decision to part ways after six years of marriage. This unexpected announcement has stunned fans and followers, as the couple had been considered one of the entertainment world’s power couples. In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, Martin and Yosef expressed their mutual decision to separate with love, respect, and dignity, especially for the sake of their beloved children.

“We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years,” they tell the publication.

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef announce divorce, ending six-year marriage!

The Puerto Rican sensation and the talented Syrian-Swedish artist emphasized their commitment to maintaining a “healthy family dynamic” centered on peace, friendship, and co-parenting.

Premiere Of Walt Disney Pictures And Lucasfilm's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" - Arrivals©GettyImages

Martin and Yosef share four beautiful children, daughter Lucia, born in 2018, and Renn, born in 2019. While they embark on separate paths, their top priority remains the joint upbringing of their precious little ones.

It’s worth noting that according to the publication, Martin will continue to raise his twin sons, Matteo and Valentino, born in 2008, as a single parent.

The news of this celebrity split has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with fans expressing their support and sympathy for the once-happy couple.

