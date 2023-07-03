Michael Jordan says he does not approve of Larsa Pippen and his son’s relationship

Good thing Larsa Pippen never has to ask Michael Jordan for her approval to marry his son because at this point he would probably say no! Larsa and Michael’s son Marcus Jordan have made headlines since they were spotted together in September 2022, and are now a full-blown couple.





The couple was first spotted in September 2022

With a 16-year age gap, and years of history with Larsa’s ex-husband Scott Pippen, people couldn’t help but wonder what the patriarch thinks of everything- now we know, and it’s not good.

In a video published by TMZ, the billionaire was spotted leaving dinner at Matignon in Paris Sunday with his wife Yvette Prieto. Paparazzi asked if he approved of 32-year-old Marcus’ relationship with 48-year-old Larsa, which made Michael laugh. When he asked again, the retired athlete loudly said, “NO!” Michael doubled down, shaking his head “no” as they got into their private car.



Not what Larsa said

As noted by TMZ, a few months ago, Larsa told a different story on “The Tamron Hall Show.” When asked about her dynamic with the family, she said, “I feel like, we’ve spent holidays together, and it’s good. We’re in a great place.”

Age gap aside, one reason people have thought their relationship is odd is because of Larsa’s ex-husband’s relationship with Michael.



The Chicago Bulls faced the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals 1997

During their time together on the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s, Jordan and Pippen became one of the most dominant duos in NBA history, winning six championships together.

However, Scottie felt underappreciated and underpaid, which led to tension between him and the organization. Before the 1995-96 season, Michael admitted that he believed Pippen was underpaid.

Scottie may have had the support of Michael at the time, but in his 2021 memoir Unguarded, he critiqued Michael’s The Last Dance docuseries saying he didn’t feature enough of their teammates. “They glorified Michael Jordan while not giving nearly enough praise to me and my proud teammates,” he wrote.

Larsa and Scottie share four kids, Scotty Pippen Jr. 23, Preston Pippen, 21, Justin Pippen, 18, and Sophia Pippen, 18. They tied the knot in 1997, and filed for divorce in 2016.





Larsa and Scottie Pippen share four kids