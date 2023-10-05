Michael Jordan is the first athlete to rank in Forbes’ top 400 wealthiest

Michael Jordan has achieved a first for American athletes. He became the first athlete to earn a spot in Forbes’ top 400 wealthiest people in America.

Jordan has invested many years in various businesses, landing at number 379, estimating that his net worth is valued at $4 billion. In 2015, Jordan became a billionaire, and was known for his lucrative deals with Nike, Hanes, McDonald’s, and Gatorade. This year, he sold his majority stake from the basketball team the Charlotte Hornets. It’s said the deal earned him $3 billion.

The Forbes article explains that while Jordan made a lot of money as a professional athlete, he built his wealth through smart endorsements with multiple brands. Jordan’s most recent royalty check from Nike was valued at $260 million.

“Michael's one of the few people that have had success three times,” said Ted Leonsis, the Washington Wizards, Mystics and Capitals owner to Forbes. “A lot of entrepreneurs, they make it once. They have a big win, take their winnings, retire and [we] never hear from them again, or they try something a second time and it doesn't work. He’s had three mega successes.”

This year, Jordan and his wife Yvette Prieto have been spotted enjoying themselves in multiple locations. In August, they were spotted at the Daytona 500, with Jordan being the co-owner of 23XI’s Racing. Before that, the couple was photographed in Europe, where they enjoyed the summer with icons like Magic Johnson and Samuel L. Jackson.

