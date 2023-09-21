Michael Jordan’s son Marcus and girlfriend Larsa Pippen star on ‘Traitors’ season 2

Marcus Jordan is making his debut on reality television with his girlfriend Larsa Pippen. The son of Michael Jordan had previously appeared on some episodes of ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ as the new love interest of Larsa, but now the power couple are both joining season 2 of ‘The Traitors.’

The pair are currently filming the show at a castle in Scotland and will be competing to win $250,000 with 20 other contestants. They will also be the first couple on the show, which could mean potential drama if one of them is chosen as a “traitor.”

The rest of the cast has yet to be revealed but we can already assume that they will be making an alliance while competing. Last season’s prize went to Cirie Fields, who competed against ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Brandi Glanville, and ‘Below Deck’ Kate Chastain, among others.

The game starts when a small group is chosen to be “traitors,” among the rest of the “faithful” and play mind games and strategies to eliminate the rest of the contestants, until they get a chance to win, choosing to share the money or working to eliminate their fellow traitors.

It seems Marcus and Larsa continue to go strong in their relationship, with Marcus set to appear in the upcoming season of ‘RHOM’ as well. Meanwhile, Marcus‘ dad Michael Jordan previously made headlines for voicing that he did not approve of their romance, responding “NO!” to a TMZ reporter, when asked about them being together, during a date with his wife Ivette Prieto.