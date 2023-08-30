Michael Jordan and Ivette Prieto were spotted at the Daytona 500

NASCAR team co-owner Michael Jordan, with wife Ivette Prieto, joined a star-studded gathering at Daytona 500. Surrounded by cameras and journalists, Jordan and Prieto congratulate Bubba Wallace for his first career NASCAR Cup Series championship.

©Jeff Gluck





Jordan is 23XI’s Racing co-owner. On Saturday night, the Basketball legend not only witnessed Wallace secured a playoff berth but also to potentially make history for his racing organization.

The NBA superstar was joined by comediansPete Davidson and Tiffany Haddish, former NFL star Brandon Marshall, WWE women’s champion Charlotte Flair and actress Chase Sui.

Jordan and Prietto were excited for the acomplishment, and they couldn’t hide their happiness. They congratulated the whole team in this important day for Jordan’s racing team.

Recently, the couple was spotted in Europe going on multiple romantic outings, as well as enjoying some quality family time with their twin daughters. In addition, they spent some quality time in Italy with friends. One of the times the pair were photographed during this trip was with icons lile Magic Johnson, Samuel L. Jackson, and their families, as they met up for some dinner in Capri, and sang along to one of the country’s most famous songs.

©Magic Johnson



