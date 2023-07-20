Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto join Magic Johnson and Samuel L. Jackson on a family sing-along in Italy

Michael Jordan and his wife Yvette Prieto have been spending their summer in Italy, enjoying the food and the sights, and spending plenty of time with their closest friends. One of the times the pair were photographed during this trip was with icons lile Magic Johnson, Samuel L. Jackson, and their families, as they met up for some dinner in Capri, and sang along to one of the country’s most famous songs.

©Twitter: Magic Johnson



The photo was shared by Johnson and includes the large group of friends

Johnson shared an image on his Twitter where he praised their dining experience at the restaurant Da Paolino. He also praised his friend Jordan, calling him the “greatest basketball player to ever live.”

“Tonight we enjoyed an incredible dinner at the world-famous Da Paolino Ristorante aka the lemon tree restaurant in Capri, Italy! AND I got to hang out with my great friend and the greatest basketball player to ever live, Michael Jordan, and his wife Yvette, Sam and LaTanya Jackson, Judge Greg and Linda Mathis, and John and Vicki Palmer,” reads his caption. He also included photos of the moment where they were serenaded and of himself and his wife, Cookie Johnson.

Jordan and Prieto’s Italian vacation

The video that has been going viral shows the group singing along to “Volare.” As the waiters begin to serenade them, the group gets in the mood and starts to sing along, joining in with some tamborines.

Earlier this month, Jordan and Prieto were photographed while on a boat ride in Capri. The famous family now appears to be in a luxury hotel overseeing the most stunning bay in the Mediterranean on the Sardinian coastline.

Despite the record-high temperatures in Europe this summer, the basketball legend and his wife found a refreshing escape with their daughters on the Emerald Coast. A rare photo shows the athlete enjoying lunch at the prestigious Cala di Volpe Hotel with his wife and daughters.

©GrosbyGroup



Rare photos of Michael Jordan with his wife Yvette Prieto and their daughters.