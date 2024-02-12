Michael Jordan shows support for son Marcus Jordan after his breakup with Larsa Pippen

Marcus Jordan decided to spend some quality time with his dad Michael Jordan, amid rumors indicating that the 33-year-old entrepreneur and reality star has called it quits with 49-year-old ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ star Larsa Pippen. The rumors were later confirmed by People on Monday.

Marcus took to Instagram to share a photo with Michael over the weekend, while Larsa posted a cryptic message on social media, after unfollowing Marcus. “Should your friends unfollow your ex?” she wrote, leading fans of the couple to think that they had already broken up.

“I search one name, and end up seein‘ 20 tings,” Marcus wrote on Instagram, referring to Drake’s hit song ‘First Person Shooter.’ The pair had been recently featured on season 2 of ‘The Traitors’ and Marcus had been seen multiple times on the latest season of ‘RHOM.’

It seems Michael was not too acceptant of Marcus‘ relationship with Larsa, as she is the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen, who played with Michael on the Chicago Bulls in the 90s. Back in July 2023, Michael was asked if he approved of his son’s romance with Larsa, to which he said “No” and laughed. However, Marcus said his dad was making a “playful” comment, following the controversy.

Larsa and Marcus started their romance in the summer of 2022, with the pair staying away from the spotlight, until he was featured on ‘RHOM.’ He also accompanied Larsa to the recent filming of the reunion of the show, and she celebrated his birthday back in December with a sweet message.

“Happy birthday my love! I’m so blessed to have you in my life,“ she wrote on December 24. The pair also talked about planning their wedding. ”I definitely gave you a promise ring,” Marcus said on their podcast, to which she responded, “The only thing we’ve come up with is that we want a destination wedding.”