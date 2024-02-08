What Sofia Vergara thinks about Joe Manganiello’s new romance with Caitlin O’Connor after divorce

Sofia Vergara is enjoying the success of her latest Netflix series ‘Griselda’ and her popular beauty brand ‘Toty,’ and while she is focused on her professional career, the Colombian icon still has time to give love a second chance, as she has been romantically linked with doctor Justin Saliman following her divorce from Joe Manganiello.

Meanwhile, the actor has been dating actress Caitlin O’Connor, making his red carpet debut with his new girlfriend at the Children of Armenia Fund Gala back in December. The former couple filed for divorce last summer, but it seems like there is no bad blood between them, as a new source has revealed what Sofia thinks about Joe’s new romance.

An insider revealed to ET that the ‘Modern Family’ star “wishes Joe the best.” The publication reported that “his relationship with Caitlin doesn’t faze [Sofia]” as she is focused on her personal life and professional success.

The source went on to say that Joe and Caitlin “are doing really well and getting more and more serious and talking about their future. They are really enjoying where things are going.” Sofia previously talked about the reason behind their split, revealing that it was the age difference that took a toll on their marriage.

“I’m newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger,” she said in an interview with El País. “He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom. I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore.”