Sofia Vergara continues romance with Justin Saliman after split rumors

Sofia Vergara is back in Los Angeles. The Hollywood star is back home after traveling around the world promoting her new Netflix series ‘Griselda’ and attending the premiere in Miami and Colombia. The actress has also reunited with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman, despite breakup rumors in early January.

The pair was all smiles in Beverly Hills, spending some quality time together and having a fabulous date night at Cipriani. Sofia and Justin were spotted leaving the restaurant, with the Colombian icon wearing a stunning all-black ensemble.

Sofia stepped out in a strapless lace corset, paired with silk pants, a matching black trench coat, and heeled platforms. She styled her hair straight and rocked her signature makeup look. The actress wore gold earrings and accessorized with a tan clutch.

Meanwhile, Justin wore a casual ensemble, consisting of a leather jacket, blue jeans, and black boots. The celebrity couple looked happy as they walked to the car, with Sofia smiling at the cameras. During her latest interviews, Sofia talked about her love life, revealing that she doesn’t want to date men under age 50. “They can’t be younger than 50, I’m 51,” she said in an interview with Andy Cohen on Bravo.

During her press tour, Sofia also joked about spending more time in New York City to give love a second chance. However, she seems to be locked in with Justin, despite rumors indicating that their romance was over. “There is still a spark between Justin and Sofia, but Sofia likes being considered single and ready to mingle, she doesn’t want to settle with anyone, even if there is an amazing connection with Justin,” a close source said to the Daily Mail at the beginning of 2024.

“They are still talking and Justin is looking to get it back but any sort of future between the two is more unknown when it comes to Sofia. She doesn’t want to settle down again right now with anyone,” the insider said.