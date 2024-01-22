Sofía Vergara, Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo dine at a famous steak restaurant in Miami

The food might have been delicious, but the night’s highlight was seeing Sofía Vergara, Lionel Messi, and Antonela Roccuzzo dining with friends at a famous steak restaurant in Miami.

The A-listers, including other Inter Miami soccer players like Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and their wives, gathered at Papi Steak in Miami Beach, Florida, to enjoy top-notch food and great company.

©@sofiavergara



Sofía Vergara, Lionel Messi, Antoela Roccuzzo, Luis Suárez

For the outing, Vergara, who is promoting her latest project, “Griselda,” wore a black lace, strapless corset with a leather midi-skirt. Messi wore a black jacket, Nike trainers, and a white T-shirt, while Roccuzzo wore a black minidress, boots, and a leather jacket.

Vergara’s Miami trip comes after the actress traveled to Colombia to premiere her Netflix show “Griselda.” The star also spent some days in Madrid, London, and New York doing interviews and special appearances where she talked about her challenges in portraying the infamous druglord and gave some insight into her personal life following her divorce from Joe Manganiello.

When and where to watch Griselda?

“Griselda” is a captivating six-episode TV series that offers a fictionalized depiction of the life and legacy of Griselda Blanco, one of the most notorious drug lords in history. The series explores how she rose to power and became the head of one of the most powerful cartels in the world. The show features an all-star cast, including Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappan, Martín Rodríguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez, and Vanessa Ferlito.

The limited series made up of six 50-minute episodes, was created by Eric Newman, Doug Miro, Ingrid Escajeda, and Carlo Bernard. The series premieres January 25, 2024.