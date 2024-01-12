Inside Sofía Vergara's shocking physical transformation for ‘Griselda’

After a year of changes marked by her divorce, Sofía Vergara has made it clear that she is focused on the present and her professional life. The actress, famous for her role in Modern Family, left comedy aside for a drama inspired by Griselda Blanco, a fearsome and cunning woman whom she brings to life in the new Netflix series Griselda, which will premiere on January 25. This project not only marked a leap into drama for the Colombian but also a radical physical transformation for her. The actress has been accustomed to projecting an image of beauty and sensuality.





©Netflix



Sofía underwent a radical transformation to play Griselda Blanco.

Sofía had to use various resources to transform herself into the Colombian drug trafficker, founder of the Medellín Cartel. While talking to the Spanish program, El Hormiguero (Antena3), she said during filming she spent long hours in makeup to have her eyebrows modified, a dental prosthesis, a wig and prosthetic placed to widen her nose.







“I had never acted in Spanish, nor performed anything dramatic. I went home from the set of Modern Family happy in life. But in Griselda I had to kill, do cocaine, learn to smoke, wear a plastic nose, teeth, a wig... I mean, everything was a nightmare,” Vergara said, who also had to wear special underwear to hide her curvaceous figure.





The 51-year-old actress confessed that this aspect contributed to Griselda being an especially challenging project for her, since she is used to being perceived as a beautiful woman. “Accustomed to looking pretty, one of the things that has been most difficult for me is transforming my physique,” she admitted at a press conference in Madrid for the presentation of the series.

However, Sofía, who also acted as a producer in this series, said that this entire transformation was her decision because she said that she wanted to “feel different from me.” As part of her character, she also began to walk differently, which even caused an injury.



©Courtesy of Netflix



Sofia admitted that this transformation was difficult for her

Vergara said she was able to overcome the challenges of the project thanks to the support of director Andrés Baiz.“I wouldn't have done it without Andi. I had my insecurities,” she said.



©Courtesy of Netflix



This is the first drama series in Sofía's career.

Criticism about her appearance

There is no doubting that Sofia is beautiful, but people have made comments about her appearance, accusing her of getting plastic surgery.

“I usually avoid reading comments because, what's the point? They are usually people who are in a bad mood, depressed or jealous, but when I read them, I find things like: 'She has done so many things that she doesn't even look like herself anymore.' And I think: 'It's not like someone had plastic surgery to be worse than before.' I always feel like saying, 'No, it's called getting old! That's why I look different,'” the Colombian told Glamor magazine.

Related Video: Selena Gomez will quit music after "one more album" Loading the player...