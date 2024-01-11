Sofia Vergara steps out in London wearing head-to-toe Schiaparelli

Sofia Vergara has made sure to give some incredible fashion moments while promoting her new Netflix series ‘Griselda’ around the world. The Colombian icon was recently in Spain attending a series of interviews and making some special appearances, sharing her experience on the set of her new show.

The Hollywood star traveled to London on Wednesday to continue her press tour ahead of the worldwide premiere of the series. Sofia attended a special screening of ‘Griselda,’ as well as an after-party, where she reunited with her celebrity friend Simon Cowell.

The star wore another all-black ensemble, looking stunning wearing head-to-toe Schiaparelli. Sofia rocked a floor-length gown featuring a one-shoulder neckline and a long sleeve. She paired the look with a matching black coat and gold statement jewelry.

Sofia wore her hair in loose waves and smiled for the cameras outside the exclusive event. The actress has been having a lot of fun throughout the press tour, going for all-black outfits every time. She also wore a Dolce & Gabbana strapless button-down tube top and matching trousers, paired with white heels.

The actress has been sharing some of her fun moments with her fans and followers on social media, including her recent attendance at ‘The Graham Norton Show’ where she posed for a selfie with actors Jodie Comer and Kevin Hart, and the host of the popular show.

Sofia continues to share her excitement for the upcoming series, where she portrays the notorious drug lord, Griselda Blanco. Fans of the actress have shared their support as they wait to watch the premiere on Netflix on January 25.