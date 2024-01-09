Sofia Vergara steps out in sheer ensemble in Spain, reveals what she is looking for in a man

Sofia Vergara is currently promoting her highly anticipated Netflix series ‘Griselda.’ The Colombian icon has been traveling around the world, giving more insight into her role as the infamous druglord Griselda Blanco during recent interviews.

The Hollywood star has also stolen the attention for her stunning fashion moments, wearing multiple all-black ensembles as part of her promo tour for the series. Most recently, Sofia was photographed in Madrid, Spain, wearing a glamorous sheer dress in black.

Sofia showed some of her other outfits, sharing a series of selfies on social media, including a chic Max Mara and YSL ensemble. She also posed in a figure-hugging Alexander McQueen black gown for the premiere of the show.

During a recent interview with ‘El Hormiguero’ Sofia was all smiles in a shimmery strapless top, where she opened up about some aspects of her personal and professional life. The star was asked about her dating life following her divorce from estranged husband Joe Manganiello.

“I don’t know what I want now... A bullfighter?” she joked. “He has to be fifty years old like me, he has to have children and he has to be handsome, but he doesn’t have to be a divine thing,” Sofia explained.

Her answer comes just days after it was revealed that her romantic relationship with her rumored boyfriend Justin Saliman had cooled off. A close source to the pair revealed to the Daily Mail that things have changed for the actress and the orthopedic surgeon.

“They might have a couple of dates again and dinners, but they aren’t an official couple anymore,“ the insider said to the publication.