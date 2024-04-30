Lele Pons gets attacked by a Pitbull while trying to protect her dog, Toby

Social media sensation and singer Lele Pons recently found herself in a terrifying situation when her beloved pet, Toby, was targeted by a pitbull. In a courageous act of instinct and “pawternal” protection, Pons intervened to save her furry son from harm.

Recalling the harrowing incident, Pons recounted, “I got attacked by a pitbull — well, I didn’t, my dog was about to get attacked by a pitbull.” The Venezuelan star vividly described the scene as the aggressive dog lunged towards Toby, ready to pounce.

“It came running to my dog. It grabbed my dog. The minute it grabbed it, I opened the mouth [and] put my hand in,” Pons bravely revealed, demonstrating her quick reflexes.

Despite the danger posed by the pitbull, Pons fearlessly intervened. “The dog was going to my dog,” she emphasized, shaking her head in disbelief at the dangerous situation.

Displaying her bandaged hand to the camera while speaking to Bilt’s CEO Ankur Jain during an episode of Rent Free, Pons explained the severity of the encounter, revealing, “I’m a mom! I’m a mom!” Referring to how her instincts kicked in, propelling her to take swift action to protect her beloved pet.

©Emily Prada





According to the publication, a graphic image of Pons’ injury underscored the seriousness of the situation, demonstrating the physical toll of her heroic act. Despite sustaining a bite wound that required stitches, Pons prioritized Toby’s safety above her well-being. As Pons continues to recover from her injury, her story serves as an inspiration to animal lovers everywhere.