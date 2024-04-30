Anne Hathaway on her 5 years of sobriety: ‘I knew deep down it wasn’t for me’

Anne Hathaway is celebrating five years of sobriety. The Hollywood star is proud of her achievement, as she admitted that her alcohol intake exposed her to “a lot of somatic stress.” The 41-year-old actress looked back on her drastic lifestyle change following her 40th birthday.

During her latest interview with the New York Times, the star shared her thoughts about drinking and reaching five years of being sober. “I don’t normally talk about it, but I am over five years sober,” she said to the publication, describing it as “a milestone.”

“It feels a little too exposed to discuss the alienation I felt from my body, but there was a lot of somatic stress there,” she explained. “I was very in my head about a lot of things.” She previously said to Vanity Fait that her decision was “extreme” but it felt right.

“I knew deep down it wasn’t for me,” she said to the publication. “And it just felt so extreme to have to say, ‘But none?’ But none.” The actress continued; “If you’re allergic to something or have an anaphylactic reaction to something, you don’t argue with it. So I stopped arguing with it.”

The reason she stopped drinking:

Anne went on to say that “everything is better” in her life now that she is sober. “For me, it was wallowing fuel,” she said, “And I don’t like to wallow.” Back in 2019, she talked about the decisive moment that made her stop drinking.

“I wasn’t driving, but I was hungover,” she said to Ellen DeGeneres at the time, admitting that she was driving her son to school one morning while dealing with a hangover. “That was enough for me. I didn’t love that one,“ she confessed.