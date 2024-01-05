Sofia Vergara and Justin Saliman are not a ‘couple’ anymore: ‘He wanted a little more’

It seems Sofia Vergara is focusing on her single life and professional career following her split from her estranged husband Joe Manganiello. The Hollywood star was known to be dating Justin Saliman, as the pair had been spotted going on romantic dates around Los Angeles.

The Colombian icon has been surrounded by her friends and family during this new chapter of her life, apart from being busy with the upcoming press tour of her Netflix series ‘Griselda’ and her many projects, including her beauty brand ‘Toty’ and her fashion line.

A close source to Sofia and her rumored boyfriend revealed to the Daily Mail that things are cooling off, as Sofia is not ready to get into a serious relationship at the moment. “There is still a spark between Justin and Sofia, but Sofia likes being considered single and ready to mingle, she doesn’t want to settle with anyone, even if there is an amazing connection with Justin,” the insider said to the publication.

The pair were last seen on December 20 enjoying a fun night at Nobu in Malibu. And while the actress and the orthopedic surgeon remain friends and will continue to hang out, it seems they are not a romantic couple anymore.

“They might have a couple of dates again and dinners, but they aren’t an official couple anymore – much to Justin’s chagrin. It started off being something awesome and sexy but was more of a rebound for Sofia as Justin wanted a little more,” the source explained.

“They are still talking and Justin is looking to get it back but any sort of future between the two is more unknown when it comes to Sofia. She doesn’t want to settle down again right now with anyone,” they concluded.