Sofia Vergara’s genius way of clapping back at Pablo Motos after mocking her accent

Sofia Vergara is in Europe promoting her upcoming Netflix series, Griselda. The Colombian superstar stopped at the famous Spanish talk show El Hormiguero, for a sit-down interview with host Pablo Motos. However, things turned interesting when Motos began making fun of her accent.

The 51-year-old actress was talking about her time on the award-winning sitcom Modern Family when Motos asked, “How do you pronounce Modern Family?” Immediately, Vergara asked him, “I say it wrong? Oh, because you speak better English than me? Ah.”

Motos tried to carry on, but Sofia was determined to clap back. “How many Emmy nominations do you have in the United States? How many times did they nominate you at the Golden Globes?” the America’s Got Talent judge asked him. Vergara is a four-time Emmy nominee and four-time Golden Globe nominee.

Así hundió la actriz Sofía Vergara a Pablo Motos en El Hormiguero cuando cuestionó su inglés. pic.twitter.com/2RnzApN4MM — Fonsi Loaiza (@FonsiLoaiza) January 9, 2024

When and where to watch Griselda?

Griselda is a captivating six-episode TV series that offers a fictionalized depiction of the life and legacy of Griselda Blanco, one of the most notorious drug lords in history. The series explores how she rose to power and became the head of one of the most powerful cartels in the world. The show features an all-star cast, including Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappan, Martín Rodríguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez, and Vanessa Ferlito.

©Courtesy of Netflix



Sofia Vergara in Griselda

Additionally, Colombian singer Karol G makes a special guest appearance. Karol G, born Carolina Giraldo, appears on the series with brown hair, sporting an animal print top. She plays a character called Carla, one of the women that work with Griselda.

With its gripping storyline and talented cast, Griselda is a must-watch series for anyone interested in the history of the illegal substance trade and the people who shaped it.

“She’s so good in it and it’s something that she’s been carrying around,” said series co-creator Eric Newman of Vergara’s work to The Hollywood Reporter. “To go back to your question about what appeals to me, or what the throughline is, it’s that kind of passion. There’s always someone in the equation — and I’ve been the person and I’ve also facilitated for the person — and here it was Sofia who was like, ‘I want to do this. I don’t know that I can do this but I want to try.’ And I knew she could.”

The limited series made up of six 50-minute episodes, was created by Eric Newman, Doug Miro, Ingrid Escajeda, and Carlo Bernard. The series premieres January 25, 2024.