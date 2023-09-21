Watch Sofia Vergara in ‘Griselda,’ her first series since ‘Modern Family’

Sofia Vergara is coming back to television. The Colombian actress is starring in “Griselda,” one of the most awaited Netflix series in recent memory. The first teaser has been released, showing some of what viewers can expect in the intense drama made by the creators of “Narcos.”

The series looks like a departure from Vergara’s work, which is usually comedic. For the role, Vergara was equipped with prosthetics and looks very different than she does in real life, presenting a great opportunity to showcase her dramatic skills.

“She’s so good in it and it’s something that she’s been carrying around,” said series co-creator Eric Newman of Vergara’s work to The Hollywood Reporter. “To go back to your question about what appeals to me, or what the throughline is, it’s that kind of passion. There’s always someone in the equation — and I’ve been the person and I’ve also facilitated for the person — and here it was Sofia who was like, ‘I want to do this. I don’t know that I can do this but I want to try.’ And I knew she could.”

What is ‘Griselda’ about?

“GRISELDA is inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history,” reads the series’ logline. “In 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco’s lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as ‘the Godmother.’”

The teaser is brief and tense, showing her in a room surrounded by men demanding to know who’s in charge.

“Griselda” is a limited series made up of six 50-minute episodes. It was created by Eric Newman, Doug Miro, Ingrid Escajeda, and Carlo Bernard. The series premieres January 25, 2024.

