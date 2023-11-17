Sofia Vergara talks about ‘divorce’ from Joe Manganiello and ‘difficult year’

Sofia Vergara is embracing change. The Hollywood star, who recently surprised fans after documenting her ‘Modern Family’ reunion, has been going through some “interesting” moments this year, as she recently revealed during an interview with People.

The actress talked about her divorce from her estranged husband Joe Manganiello, and shared some details about her personal and professional life. “I don’t know if there’s such a thing as a fresh start at 51,” she said to the publication, explaining that she is “excited” for everything that is coming in her career.

“I’ve had a very interesting year,” Sofia said. ”I don’t want to say ‘bad’ or anything like that, but it’s been very interesting and very difficult. I went through a divorce this year, the SAG strike that went on for so long.”

She continued, “I’ve seen my friends struggle — some had to take their kids out of their schools or had problems with their mortgages, so it’s been a weird, weird year.”

Sofia revealed to People that she is positive about 2024. “I think all the things are resolving, everything is going to be okay and I’m very excited for next year,” she said. “I have a lot of projects for next year that hopefully people will love as well.”

The star talked about her upcoming Netflix show ‘Griselda’ and her beauty brand Toty. “I’m excited for the TV show that is coming. I’m excited for Toty, which has been doing really well since we started and people are loving it because it’s such a good quality product.”

“I start the world press tour right after New Year’s [Eve], so I’m ready for that. It’s going to be exciting,” she said about her show and her dramatic portrayal of the Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco.