Sofia Vergara shares a sexy pic from the place she used to visit with Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara is living her best life. The Colombian icon has been blessing her 31.8 million followers with stunning photos, and on Friday, she shared a sexy snap in a black unitard from Casa Chipi Chipi.



Vergara captioned the photo, “Good morning,” hashtagging Casa Chipi Chipi, with a crab and shell emoji. The photo was not a selfie, so she’s definitely there with someone. Perhaps her new boo, Justin Saliman?

Casa Chipi Chipi is the secret vacation spot Vergara has been able to keep a secret for years. To get to Casa Chipi Chipi, you have to take a seaplane. It’s believed to be somewhere in the middle of the Caribbean and has blue waters and sunny skies.

It’s the same place she used to visit with her ex-husband, Joe Manganiello. The former couple was there last year in December. Vergara has taken friends there in the past, like in 2018 when her Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and his husband, Justin Mikita had the honor of visiting.



Vergara’s new life

The 51-year-old beauty has been living a new life since her divorce from Manganiello. They’ve both given love another chance, with Manganiello dating Caitlin O’Connor, and Vergara with Saliman.

She has been spotted hanging out with the orthopedic surgeon multiple times and is reportedly falling hard for him. A close source to the actress told Us Weekly, “Sofía is falling for Justin the more she spends time with him,” adding “They have amazing chemistry.”

He also reportedly has the seal of approval from her friends. “They love that he treats her like a total gentleman and isn’t fazed by her celebrity status. He has his own thing going on and seems to really like her for her,” the source said.