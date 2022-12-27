Sofia Vergara is definitely not having a white Christmas. While some parts of the United States are in the middle of a snowstorm, she jetted off to her secret vacation spot, Casa Chipi Chipi. Vergara has been able to keep the place a secret for years, but from the looks of it, it’s somewhere tropical with blue waters, and sunny skies. Her husband, Joe Manganiello, is by her side, and they’ve been all smiles. Check out some of the memories she’s shared below.