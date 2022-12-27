Arnold Schwarzenegger posts Christmas tribute for his mom

Arnold Schwarzenegger took the holidays as an opportunity to reminisce about his mother. He shared a sweet tribute for her and wished his followers a merry christmas.

The photo shows Schwarzenegger’s mother, Aurelia, as she stands next to the Christmas tree, dressed up for the holidays. In the caption, Schwarzenegger discussed the tree and how it had real candles attached to it.

“I hope you all had a Merry Christmas! Here is a shot of my mother by the Christmas tree many years ago that I shared in my new newsletter. Those are real candles hanging on the tree! Sign up at the link in my bio and get a cocoa ready (and maybe some schnapps),” Schwarzenegger captioned the post.

In previous posts, Schwarzenegger shared some of his new year plans, including the fact that starting January he would be sharing fitness tips and workouts on his newsletter. The video shows him working out with his Christmas sweater and some sunglasses. “Merry Christmas! Use that holiday cheer to power up your pumps, and really enjoy your time with your family,” he wrote. “Here’s my gift to you. Starting on Jan 1, I’m going to send a daily email with challenges, recipes, and health and fitness info to pump up my fitness crusade. It’s free. Sign up at the link in bio.”