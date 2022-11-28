Katherine Schwarzenegger shares sweet moment with 6-month-old daughter Eloise and grandpa Arnold

Katherine Schwarzenegger had the best family time over the long weekend, celebrating thanksgiving with her children, and revealing that she is grateful for spending the holidays with her loved ones.

“Weekend of yummy food, lots of love, a baptism, first holiday season and family,” she wrote on social media, sharing some sweet photos, adding, “I am so grateful and thankful for these memories.”

Katherine prefers to keep her personal life private, and has not posted many photos of her 6-month-old Eloise. However, she shared a special moment between the baby and her proud grandfather Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The celebrity family was together for the baptism of Eloise, with the baby wearing a white dress, while Arnold seemed to be wearing a blue suit. Katherine is known for keeping her kids with husband Chris Pratt, away from the public eye. The couple also share 2-year-old Lyla, while Chris shares 10-year-old son Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

Arnold has previously opened up about the joy he feels being a grandpa, explaining that he is always excited when “they come over to the house, you play … for around an hour or two,” adding, “I have a great time when they come over to the house. It’s fantastic!”

Katherine has also talked about her new life as a mom, and her own relationship with her mom. “Embarking on this new chapter of motherhood allowed for a new blossoming of a part of my relationship with my own mother,” she said. “To watch her step into the role of grandmother has been one of the greatest joys of my life.”