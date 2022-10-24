Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger go on a walk with their kids

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger enjoyed their Sunday by taking their family on a walk.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger were on a walk with their kids, Lyla, Eloise, and Jack, whom Pratt shares with his ex-wife Anna Faris. The family was on a walk in the Pacific Palisades, a neighborhood in Los Angeles.

Pratt, Schwarzenegger and their kids.

The photos show Pratt and Schwarzenegger with caps on, with Pratt wearing shorts and white button-down shit. He was carrying Lyla, 2, in a stroller. Schwarzenegger carried Eloise and wore all black, including a sweatshirt, some yoga pants, and some sunglasses. Jack was wearing some sunglasses, blue pants, and a white shirt.

Pratt, Schwarzenegger and their kids.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger married in 2019 and often talk about their relationship and their lives. While Schwarzenegger is a writer and often discusses motherhood, she remains very private over their kids lives, choosing to keep them away from the spotlight, at least until they grow up more. “It’s something that’s really important to my husband and I to give to our kids and to be able to have that privacy, and not necessarily show much of them on social media,” she said on the Today Show.

When speaking about perhaps having more kids with Pratt, she remained open and shared that she loved growing up in a home with a lot children. “I come from a big family, so I love the idea of having a lot of kids around and a big family,” she said in an interview with US Weekly. “Whatever God has in his plan for us is what we’ll do.”