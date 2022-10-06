Katherine Schwarzenegger talks about the possibility of having more children in the future

Katherine Schwarzenegger loves the idea of having a house filled with children. In an interview with US Weekly, the author spoke about her husband Chris Pratt and their family, and on whether or not they would have more kids in the future.
“I come from a big family, so I love the idea of having a lot of kids around and a big family,” said Schwarzenegger, who is the daughter or Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, and grew up in a home with three siblings, Christina, 31, Patrick, 29, and Christopher, 25. “Whatever God has in his plan for us is what we’ll do,” she said.
Schwarzenegger and Pratt married in in 2019 and have two kids together, Lyla, 2, and Eloise, who is only four months old. Pratt also has a son, Jack, 10, from a previous relationship with Anna Faris.
In the interview, Schwarzenegger shared some of the details of their lives as parents and how Pratt has found ways to help her out, particularly in the kitchen. “I’ll tell you what he’s doing the most of, and that is cooking and baking with all of this beautiful bakeware from Rubbermaid,” she said, promoting her new partnership with the brand. “That’s the most fun thing to do and to watch as a family. For him to even be able to teach me so much in the kitchen is really fun and also fun for the kids to watch as well.”
Schwarzenegger and Pratt shared the birth of their daughter on June of this year, with Pratt sharing a statement to his followers. “We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris.”
While the couple shares photos of their lives on social media, they’ve steered clear of revealing their kids’ faces. “It’s something that’s really important to my husband and I to give to our kids and to be able to have that privacy, and not necessarily show much of them on social media,” sais Schwarzenegger on the Today Show. “I think that one of the greatest gifts that my parents ever gave me and my siblings is the gift of privacy and having a really normal upbringing.”