Katherine Schwarzenegger talks about the possibility of having more children in the future

Katherine Schwarzenegger loves the idea of having a house filled with children. In an interview with US Weekly, the author spoke about her husband Chris Pratt and their family, and on whether or not they would have more kids in the future.

“I come from a big family, so I love the idea of having a lot of kids around and a big family,” said Schwarzenegger, who is the daughter or Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, and grew up in a home with three siblings, Christina, 31, Patrick, 29, and Christopher, 25. “Whatever God has in his plan for us is what we’ll do,” she said.

Schwarzenegger and Pratt married in in 2019 and have two kids together, Lyla, 2, and Eloise, who is only four months old. Pratt also has a son, Jack, 10, from a previous relationship with Anna Faris.

In the interview, Schwarzenegger shared some of the details of their lives as parents and how Pratt has found ways to help her out, particularly in the kitchen. “I’ll tell you what he’s doing the most of, and that is cooking and baking with all of this beautiful bakeware from Rubbermaid,” she said, promoting her new partnership with the brand. “That’s the most fun thing to do and to watch as a family. For him to even be able to teach me so much in the kitchen is really fun and also fun for the kids to watch as well.”