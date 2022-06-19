Katherine Schwarzenegger shares first photo of her baby girl

Katherine Schwarzenegger gave birth to her daughter Eloise two months ago. She shared her first photo on Instagram, including it in a post that showed some of the highlights of her past months.

Captioning it “May & June,” Schwarzenegger shared a photo holding her baby and smiling at the camera. She then shared some other photos she took, including one of her babies holding a flower, a sunset, her baby’s adorable feet, her husband Chris Pratt cooking, and more.

Schwarzenegger and Pratt welcomed their second daughter, Eloise Christina, in May. Pratt shared the news over his social media, writing, “We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris.”

In the past, Schwarzenegger has discussed their decision to avoid sharing photos of the face of their children, claiming it was something her parents had done for her, that she appreciates immensely. “It’s something that’s really important to my husband and I to give to our kids and to be able to have that privacy, and not necessarily show much of them on social media,” she said in an appearance on the Today Show. While they share adorable photos, their kids are always on the periphery of things, sheltering them from the spotlight.