Gwyneth Paltrow revealed interesting Halloween memory with Arnold Schwarzenegger: ‘Naughty kids’

Gwyneth Paltrow is looking back at one of her most interesting Halloween memories, involving Arnold Schwarzenegger and some toilet paper. The Hollywood star talked to Jimmy Kimmel on Monday about how she celebrates the popular holiday, and detailed some of her childhood moments growing up in Los Angeles.

The actress admitted on the show that as a kid she toilet-papered Arnold Schwarzenegger’s house because he did not give out candy on Halloween at the time. Kimmel also asked her if she used to hang out with other celebrity kids, as she is known for being the daughter of late film director Bruce Paltrow and actress Blythe Danner.

“Would you be with other celebrity kids? Knocking on Jack Nicholson’s door or whatever?” the host asked. “Well, Arnold Schwarzenegger used to live on our street. We would knock on his door for candy,” she revealed.

Gwyneth went on to explain that the actor did not celebrate Halloween. “I don’t remember him giving out stuff. But he’s Austrian, so maybe they don’t celebrate there.”

Halloween is celebrated differently in Austria in comparison to the U.S. and people are not used to dressing up in costumes or giving out candy, instead they celebrate ‘All Souls Week’ to remember loved ones that have passed away.

“We did it, unfortunately, to a few houses there. But he was our pride and joy,” she said, admitting that they were “just being naughty kids.”

“Sure. Yeah, you can tell everybody: ‘We got the Terminator’s house!’ Wow. Sounds like you have some making up to do,” Kimmel said. “I do, I do,” Paltrow replied.