Gwyneth Paltrow talks about cooking as a love language

Gwyneth Paltrow knows that there are dozens of ways of showing love to people. Cooking is one of her favorites – in the case of her relationship with her husband, Brad Falchuk, cooking has become a special part of their relationship.

When scrolling through Paltrow’s social media, it’s common to spot a food post here and there. Her “boyfriend breakfasts” posts are some of her most popular, not only because of the delicious cooking meals but also because of the story behind them. In a video with Vogue, Paltrow explains that the name caught on when she and her husband first started dating. She would cook him breakfast every Saturday, since that was his favorite meal.

In an interview with People, Paltrow shared that some believe that a woman cooking is anti-feminist. “It’s because there is this idea that domesticity ... holds a woman back,” she said. “It’s old-fashioned. But for me, I really derive so much grounding and pleasure from it.”

“And if you ask my kids, it’s the way I express love. It’s like, ‘Oh, you’re home. Can I make you some quesadilla and guacamole?’”

In the case of her husband, the cooking aspect is extra important. “And for Brad, I think for his love language, he definitely feels love when I cook for him. So it’s a nice combination. Doesn’t mean every couple has to do it by any stretch, but it works for us,” she said.