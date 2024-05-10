Being in the same line of work as your mother is not easy. Gwyneth Paltrow has said that her mother actresses, Blythe Danner was always hard on her when it came to acting. However that never affected their closeness and there is plenty of evidence about this. This year Gwyneth posted a really sweet message for her mom’s bday on Instagram:

This beautiful creature fills our hearts with so much warmth. She gets words and names mixed up in the most hilarious and unique of ways. She is full of life and incredibly strong. She loves her grandchildren more than anything in the world. She loves Bill Evans, eating leftovers and keeping her own company. I admire so many things about her and today is her birthday. Happy birthday from the bottom of our hearts, your family loves you so much mommy