Chic, modern, and bright, Apricot is here to help you enjoy springtime with flair. Perfect for Mother’s Day gift-giving, sure to put a smile on moms’ faces. The stylish, fashion-forward brand is capturing the hearts of women this spring who are ready for warmer weather and getting outdoors once again. The collection features an array of essentials expertly crafted with fabric made to be worn day to night. From casual outings to formal events, make the attire your own and rock your look.

The U.K. brand is comfy and chic, a great combination for the active woman who loves putting together a great ensemble. With so many choices, enjoy filling up your wardrobe with Apricot while making a statement everywhere you go. Making fashion accessible, the beautifully constructed wardrobe staples and on-trend pieces in high-quality fabrics are a fashion lover’s dream.