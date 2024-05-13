Jwan Yosef shares new photos of his children with Ricky Martin, Lucía, and Renn

In July of last year, Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef surprised everyone by announcing their divorce after six years of marriage. At that time, the singer and the plastic artist made it clear that the well-being of their children would always be their priority. Despite calling it quits, the pair’s co-parenting journey seems peaceful.

Yosef took to social media to share a sweet snap of Lucía and Renn alongside their grandmother Minerva to commemorate Mother’s Day. “I love you mama. We love you ‘teta’,” wrote the artist with Syrian roots, using an informal Lebanese Arabic word to refer to “grandmother.”

In the image, Jwan’s mother is seen smiling while she takes care of Lucía and Renn, who are playing next to a fountain. “The best grandmother ever,” he adds in another photo in which Mrs. Minerva is seen hugging her grandson while they play with the water.

At the end of last year, he celebrated his daughter’s fifth birthday by sharing beautiful photos of her. “My daughter and my light bearer, Lucía... It is an honor to see you grow and become the stellar being that you are. Happy birthday,” he wrote then. Lucía is a year older than her little brother Renn, who was born in 2019, two years after the singer and painter married. At that time, the Puerto Rican was already the father of twins Matteo and Valentino, who are currently 15.

El pequeli Renn en brazos de su abuela Minerva.

Determined to ensure the well-being of their children

In September, just a few months after their separation was announced, it was reported that Ricky and Jwan had reached an amicable agreement regarding their divorce, with which they would avoid drama and constant visits to court.

Lucía, la única hija de Jwan y Ricky, cumplió 5 añis en diciembre.

According to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time, the interpreter and his ex-partner reached a consensus on key issues in their separation to make their process more fluid and harmonious. Unsurprisingly, they chose to do things most peacefully, given the position they adopted from the first moment their breakup became known.

Ricky Martin y Jwan Yosef se separaron en buenos términos.

“Our greatest wish now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship focused on our genuine friendship while we share in raising our children,” they expressed in their statement in July 2023.