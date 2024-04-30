Ricky Martin’s ex, Carlos González, joined the singer’s recent Japan vacation

HOLA! USA reported Ricky Martin’s fascinating Japan vacation with his 15-year-old sons, Matteo and Valentino. Now, new details of the Asian adventure reveal the Puerto Rican star visited the most famous landmarks with his kids and his ex-partner, the financial analyst Carlos González, with whom he had a romantic relationship before his marriage to Jwan Josef.

In 2013, Ricky and Carlos ended their romantic relationship. However, they have remained in touch and have maintained their friendship. Although the singer and his ex haven’t shared any photographs of them together, Carlos has posted glimpses of his walks from the same places as the Puerto Rican singer. This has led the singer’s followers to draw their conclusions.

Ricky Martin visiting Mount Fuji.

Carlos is an active social media user who recently expressed excitement about traveling through Japan. He shared photos of his walks through fascinating sites and mentioned how special it was to be accompanied by his loved ones. Ricky liked his posts and expressed his admiration for Carlos‘ journey. Ricky’s followers, including Carlos, Matteo, and Valentino, paid close attention to the trip’s details.

During a walk, Ricky mentioned his faithful collaborator, Joselo Vega, whom he has worked with for years. Carlos also mentioned Vega and spoke about his close friendship with him.

Rumors of reconciliation

After spending time together on a trip, fans of the singer began to ask Carlos if there had been a reconciliation between him and Ricky. Although neither has spoken about it, all indications suggest they are still friends. Carlos revealed this in one of the messages he posted at the bottom of his digital photo album. “Mount Fuji, Japan, an iconic masterpiece in the background. Fascinating views, pleasant weather, and, most importantly, adding experiences with incredible friends,” he wrote.

Is Ricky Martin Single?

Ricky is currently enjoying his single life and focusing on his family and professional projects. He finds motivation in the company of his children, Matteo, Valentino, Lucía and Renn.

Martin became a single father to twin boys Matteo and Valentino, born via surrogate in 2008. In 2017, he married Jwan Yosef. A few years later, the couple welcomed their daughter, Lucia, now five years old, and their son, Renn, who is four years old.

During a March appearance on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live. The international superstar delved into topics ranging from dating in the modern world to his decision to come out of the closet.

The conversation took an unexpected turn when Cohen inquired about Martin’s dating life. Martin’s response was refreshingly candid, sparking a dialogue about the complexities of contemporary romance. When asked if he was dating, Martin quipped, “What’s dating?” His subsequent banter with Cohen revealed casual encounters and the fluidity of preferences.