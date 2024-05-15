Kourtney Kardashian reveals what she does with the extreme amount of flowers Travis Barker buys her

It seems like every holiday, the Kardashians share videos of their homes filled with hundreds if not thousands of flowers - at least when they are in a relationship. On Mother’s Day, Kourtney Kardashian shared a video of her home, filled with a plethora of rosebushes and vases that her husband, Travis Barker, gifted her for the special holiday.



“In pajamas all day, croissant picnic with my babies, long family walks, dinner and a movie under the stars and moon with lots of flowers = the perfect Mother’s Day. Soooo thankful!!” she captioned the video. The gesture is nice, but it’s no secret that flowers eventually die, and the amount does seem a little excessive. But the Poosh founder revealed the sweet way she gives back to the community with them.



In the comments, a fan asked “out of curiosity” what she and her sisters do with the flowers they receive. The mother revealed that the rose bushes can be planted, and she usually donates the rest to a hospital. “All the rose bushes can be planted afterwards! But I usually donate them to the hospital,” she wrote back to the fan.



The 45-year-old did not reveal what her other sisters do with them, but it’s nice to know that they are not just dying in her home.

Kourtney was already a mother when she met Travis, sharing three kids, Mason, 14, Penelope, and Reign, 9, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. However, the couple welcomed their first child on Dec. 22, 2023, a son they named Rocky.

Their journey to parenthood did not come as she was very open with her struggles with IVF. Now that the little boy is here, they look happy with their blended family. Barker is also a father to Atiana De La Hoya, whom he raised during his relationship with Shanna Moakler, and LandonAsher Barker, and Alabama Luella Barker.

On Mother’s Day, the Blink-182 drummer shared a touching post in Kourtney’s honor, sharing never-before-seen photos of their son. “Happy Mother’s Day to my best friend and partner. Our children are so lucky to have you. Thank you for filling our home with love, laughter, and joy. I love you forever and ever my wife,” he captioned the adorable post.