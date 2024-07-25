Inside Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar's wedding: photos and details

Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar surprised fans on Wednesday, July 24, saying "I do" only a month and a half after they confirmed their relationship exclusively with HOLA! Americas. Their wedding was at the Hacienda San Gabriel de las Palmas in Morelos, Mexico, where the couple vowed eternal love in front of an intimate circle of family and friends. Details of their wedding have slowly been revealed, and on Thursday, they shared their first photos as husband and wife.

The newlyweds kept their caption simple, "24.7.24" the date they walked down the aisle.

There has been speculation that the couple got married since she was spotted walking through the streets of Los Angeles, on July 19, wearing a huge diamond ring alongside her brother Leonardo. But it must have been an engagement ring leading up to the big day.

Father of the bride

Angela was walked down the aisle by her father, Pepe Aguilar. One of the most special moments of the ceremony was when the bride walked arm in arm with her famous father towards Nodal. Dispelling rumors of estrangement, the bride seemingly had the unconditional support of her entire family, who traveled to Cuernavaca to accompany her on this important day.

After photos spread of their wedding, Angela's dad, was the first to officially confirm the news on social media, offering his blessing. As the patriarch of the famous dynasty, fans have been wondering what his opinion is on his 20-year-old daughter's whirlwind relationship with the Mexican regional singer. "Whether you see it or not, today you begin a new and very different path from any you have walked before. One where respect and responsibility will be your strongest guide, Just as important as love!" he wrote in the caption in Spanish.

The photos showed an inside look into the wedding with Angela and Christian, sitting on golden chairs, posing with their parents after becoming husband and wife. Pepe and his wife, Aneliz Álvarez, smiled behind their daughter, while Christy Nodal and Jaime González, the groom's parents, stood behind their son. In another snapshot, Angela's siblings, Aneliz and Leonardo, joined the couple to commemorate the day the two families became one.

The bride and groom also posed alongside Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira, who were witnesses on his behalf. The beauty queen shared photos of her dress on Thursday and their beautiful venue could be seen in the back.

Wedding Details

The wedding between Nodal and Ángela was a well-kept secret between their loved ones. In total, 45 people gathered, according to Jomari Goyso, a friend of Ángela, who played the role of witness on her behalf. The beauty expert revealed that the bride arrived at the altar with music from her grandmother, Flor Silvestre, whom she also honored by wearing a pair of earrings that belonged to her.

It's a bit of a surprise that they decided to get married in Morales. Fans believed it would take place at the Aguilar family ranch in Zacatecas, El Sayote.

Angela's beautiful dress

One of the first details that caught the eye was Angela's wedding dress: a classic design with a high neck, lace front, and a significant back neckline. The vintage trousseau, as confirmed by Jomari on Despierta América, featured a fitted silhouette, open back, long sleeves with flared cuffs, a high neck that accentuated her figure, and a train added at the waist. She looked beautiful in the white gown with an elegant, sleek, wet-look hairstyle. Nodal also wore a light-colored beige suit with a black tie.

The wedding menu

The menu, created by Tabasco chef Gabriela Ruiz, also circulated on social media. She prepared a jicama salad with basil and pistachio pesto with green grapes, pumpkin carpaccio with roasted garlic dressing, pink pine nuts, and Parmesan cheese. The second course was orzo with creamy sauce, truffle, and peach. The main course was braised short rib with mushroom risotto. For dessert, they enjoyed chocolate cake with hazelnut cream and salted caramel.