Kim Kardashian called it quits with an unnamed ex; Paris robbery influenced her decisions

In the emotionally charged season five finale of "The Kardashians," Kim Kardashian revealed a significant personal decision: she ended a relationship because she refused to adhere to someone else's timeline. This decision was rooted in her realization about how her personality and past traumas influenced her love life.

Kim shared that after seeking therapy, prompted by her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, she understood that her "fight-or-flight" personality trait plays a significant role in her relationships. "When someone tells me not to do something that I planned on, I physically get, like, 'You're getting in my way,'" she explained in the episode aired on July 25. "And I will bulldoze whatever is in my way because you're not going to tell me to change my schedule."

© Grosby Group Kim Kardashian in Mumbai

This steadfast determination was evident in her past relationship with an ex, whose identity was censored during the show. Kim recounted, "Like when [redacted] would tell me, 'You work so much, why don't you just take a week off?' I'm like, 'Get out of here!'" Her refusal to follow this advice marked the beginning and end of that relationship.

Kim's therapy sessions also led to another profound realization about her emotional state. She discovered that her calm demeanor was a "trauma response" to the harrowing 2016 Paris robbery, during which she was held at gunpoint while jewelry was stolen from her hotel room.

In a conversation with her sister Khloé Kardashian on the July 18 episode, Kim recounted the therapist's insights: "You think calm is your superpower. I think you are so desensitized to trauma that you are literally frozen in fight-or-flight."

© Grosby Group

In a confessional, Kim elaborated on how maintaining calm during the robbery "served me well," but it also had long-term emotional repercussions. "It saved my life," she said, "but I think I let it get too calm to where people can take advantage of my calmness—or I'm just turning into a full robot with no emotion."

Kim admitted that her busy schedule has been a way to avoid dealing with her trauma, acknowledging, "I've been running away from dealing with it by staying busy." This self-awareness marks a pivotal moment in Kim's journey as she navigates her personal and professional life with a renewed understanding of herself.

© Instagram @KimKardashian Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian's story highlights the importance of recognizing and addressing personal traumas and how they can affect relationships and decision-making. ​​​​

Kim Kardashian's past relationships

After Kim divorced Kanye West, she began a relationship with Pete Davidson. The pair lasted less than a year. After that, she was linked to Odell Beckham Jr. “Kim and Odell are friends and have a lot of mutual friends in common,” a close source to the pair revealed to E! News in September 2023, explaining that Kim was “not seriously dating anyone at the moment but open to finding love again if she meets the right person.”

© Grosby Group Kim Kardashian holds Odell Beckham Jr.'s face as he wraps his arms around her waist

Fast forward to May 2024; it seems like the couple were not the right person for each other. “Kim and Odell have been doing their own things lately. Kim is so busy and hasn’t been putting any pressure on herself to be committed to anyone or in a serious relationship. She is all about being a hands-on mom,” an insider revealed to ET.

“Kim and Odell have always been open and honest about their future, whether that be together or separate,” the source said, adding that they were a match during their brief romance. “They had a good thing and there aren’t any hard feelings on either side. They started as friends and still are,” the publication reported.



