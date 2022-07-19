Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard split after 4-year marriage

It seems like the romantic relationship between Emily Ratajwowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard has come to an end. The celebrity couple first sparked breakup rumors last month, after the actress was photographed in New York City without wearing her wedding ring.

The 31-year-old model has also been absent from social media since early February, but now the pair are officially calling it quits after their 4-year marriage and after welcoming their first child in October 2020.

Emily is known for keeping an active social media presence, constantly updating her fans and followers on her life. The Hollywood star announced her wedding in February 2018 with the 34-year-old producer, shortly after going public with their relationship.

“Soooo I have a surprise,” she wrote on Instagram at the time,“I got married today.” And she recently celebrated their anniversary by posting an Instagram Story with a sweet photo together, writing “4 years!”

Fast forward to 2020, the actress shared her experience during her pregnancy, revealing some of her struggles and her plans for the future.

“It’s something a woman does by herself, inside her body, no matter what her circumstances may be,” she told Vogue. “Despite having a loving partner and many female friends ready to share the gritty details of their pregnancies, I am ultimately alone with my body in this experience. There is no one to feel it with me.”

Emily concluded, “I’m completely and undeniably helpless when it comes to almost everything surrounding my pregnancy: how my body will change, who my child will be. But I’m surprisingly unbothered. Instead of feeling afraid, I feel a new sense of peace.”