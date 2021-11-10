Emily Ratajkowski explains what women like about Pete Davidson

Emily Ratajkowski talked about Pete Davidson in an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. The model and author addressed the topic everyone’s talking about, praising Pete for his humor and his height.

Emily was one of Seth Meyers’ most recent guests. In the episode, she talked about parenting and her projects, including her new book, “My Body.” They also talked about Pete Davidson, one of America’s favorite past times. Seth introduced the topic by showing Emily a photo of herself, modeling, while Pete Davidson laid on the floor, holding a fish for some reason.

“‘He’s got the height,” Emily said. “Obviously women find him very attractive.” Seth agreed and the whole audience laughed and cheered. Seth then said that he regretted asking himself how he thought Pete could be a model. “I feel like only other men feel that way. Guys are like ‘wow, what’s that guy got’ and I’m like ‘he seems super charming. He’s vulnerable. He’s lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good!”

These comments were made in the wake of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s possible relationship. The pair have made headlines after meeting on an episode of Saturday Night Live, where Kim hosted, and then spending time together at an amusement park, having dinner and going to exclusive locations together.

While they’ve yet to address their relationship, Pete did make a joke of it in an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “I‘ve been wanting to talk about this because there’s a lot of people I walk by, people are like whispering and making eyes at me. But it is true,” Pete said. “I do have a show on Tubi coming out.”