Cazzu reappears in good company amid her social media break following Nodal's split

After her heartfelt statement to her fans, Cazzu, who announced her decision to temporarily distance herself from social media after her breakup with Mexican singer Christian Nodal, has reappeared in Buenos Aires.

The mom of one made a public appearance on July 20 at the Gorriti Art Center in Buenos Aires. She attended the play directed by José María Muscari. The singer smiled alongside the director and appeared to enjoy the show thoroughly.

Support from Fans

Photos from the event quickly spread across platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, where Cazzu's followers flooded the posts with support and encouragement. Comments such as "Shining Cazzu as it should be" and "Shine! So much that they have to close their eyes to imagine you" highlighted her fans' admiration and affection for her.

Cazzu's Focus on Family and Career

Cazzu's decision to step back from social media reflects a desire to concentrate on her personal and professional life without the distractions and pressures of online presence.

© IG: @Cazzu Cazzu and Inti

Embracing Motherhood

One of the most significant changes in Cazzu's is her new role as a mother. She has been dedicating herself to caring for her daughter, Inti, and relishing the joys of motherhood. This latest chapter in her life has brought immense happiness and fulfillment, giving her a sense of purpose and grounding.

Amid motherhood's demands, Cazzu has also been taking time for self-care. Recently, two images emerged that showcase her dedication to personal well-being. These photos, which surfaced after she visited a tattoo center and a beauty spa, reveal her ongoing commitment to maintaining and enhancing her beauty.

Maintaining a Low Profile

Despite these public glimpses into her life, Cazzu has preferred to maintain a low profile in the media. She has chosen to stay in the background, focusing on her baby and personal growth. This conscious decision to step away from the limelight has allowed her to prioritize her well-being and find happiness in life's small, meaningful details.

© Getty Images Recording artist Cazzu visited the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on July 26, 2019.

Days after, Ángela and Christian confirmed exclusively to HOLA! USA & AMÉRICAS their relationship, the Argentine singer broke her silence by releasing a statement on social media. “It is very overwhelming to be in the news everywhere for something like this. I always tried to avoid this side of the merciless media exposure and today to live it in this great dimension without having done anything to have so much attention and for my name to be everywhere is an immense shame. But I take responsibility for my choices and also for what I have no control over,” reads the first part of the statement.