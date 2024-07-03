A new photo of Nodal and Cazzu's daughter Inti touches hearts on social media

When Christian Nodal and Cazzu welcomed their daughter Inti into the world, she was blessed with family around her. Cazzu's sister Florencia is one of them, and she looks delighted with her role as little Inti's aunt. Through her social media, the DJ often shares the most adorable photographs of her niece.

© IG: @c4lle.dj Inti

In a recent post, Florencia, also known as 'Flor,' shared a picture of the baby that has melted her followers' hearts. Flor shared a photo of the baby through her Instagram Story, with the little one wearing a cute light blue sweater with a floral print. In the picture, the baby has a serious expression, looking directly at the camera. "I love you, Inti. How are you going to have that face? For God's sake, I'm dying," Florencia wrote in Spanish alongside the adorable photograph, which has already been shared by several of Cazzu's fan profiles.

© IG: @Cazzu Cazzu and Inti

After the breakup with Nodal was announced, Cazzu has taken refuge with her loved ones, showing that her family has been her biggest support during this challenging time. The mother and daughter live in Argentina, and according to the 'Nena Trampa,' they are starting a new life in a different house, leaving the one they used to share with Nodal.

In recent weeks, after the news of Nodal and Ángela Aguilar's relationship became public, Cazzu has kept a low profile, focusing on taking care of her daughter and her own physical and mental health. The last message she shared regarding the situation made it clear that her priority at the moment is her daughter. “It is very overwhelming to be news everywhere for something like this. I always tried to avoid this side of ruthless media exposure, and today living it in this great dimension without having done anything to deserve so much attention and for my name to be everywhere is an immense shame. But I take responsibility for my choices and also for what I have no control over,” reads the first part of her statement, published shortly after her ex's revelation.

"That's why I give you these words: I feel the need to let you know that I'm fine, going through this in the best way possible. I choose to get away from social media for a bit to detox and focus on my baby, who is my priority, and on my work, while everything calms down out there. Life is not totally beautiful or totally horrible, nor are people 100% completely good or bad. There are always grays and nuances, but the important thing is to breathe and endure the necessary processes with love and learning. Thank you for the concern of so many," she concluded.