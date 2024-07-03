Ángela Aguilars's happily reunites with her older sister

Weeks after confirming her relationship with Christian Nodal, Angela Aguilar returned to the stage, performing alongside her father, Pepe Aguilar, and her brother, Leonardo. The young woman continuing the Aguilar dynasty has been reuniting with her family, and she recently met up with her older sister, Aneliz Aguilar, in Texas. The two enjoyed bonding time at what looked like a Pilates studio.

© IG: @aneliz_aguilar Angela and Aneliz Aguilar

Taking to social media, Aneliz, who is six years older than Ángela, shared a photo on her Instagram story. They both looked toned and fit wearing sportswear; Aneliz wore black leggings and a matching top, while Ángela wore a white outfit. After their workout session, Aneliz shared a couple of images from a restaurant

© IG: aneliz_aguilar Aneliz Aguilar

Unlike her famous family, Aneliz is not in the entertainment industry, so she has been an onlooker when it comes to any drama that comes up. While Ángela looks happier than ever with Nodal, there is no denying she has gotten some heat on social media following the news. It's likely during their meetup, the sisters had some fun gossiping about her new relationship and the public's reaction.

It's nice that Ángela is getting in her family time because she has a busy schedule ahead of her with several performances planned alongside the Aguilar dynasty at the Jaripeo sin Fronteras: Hasta los Huesos tour. On July 3, she has a show in Raleigh, North Carolina, and on July 5 and 6, she has two shows in Rosemont, Illinois, followed by four more performances in California.

Where is Christian Nodal?

While Ángela is in the United States with the Jaripeo sin Fronteras tour, her boyfriend continues his tour in Europe. The couple said goodbye in Paris, and she returned to the American continent. Meanwhile, he went to Switzerland, performing in Zurich, and then gave concerts in London and Paris. In July, Nodal has shows in Spain and will have the unique opportunity to participate in a series of concerts celebrating the 30-year career of Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli at the Teatro del Silenzio in Tuscany on July 15, 16, and 17.

